Buhari Reiterates FG’s Commitment to Infrastructure Revolution

President Muhammad Buhari has reiterated the continuation of the federal government’s infrastructure revolution by approving the establishment of Infraco Plc, a world-class development vehicle wholly focused on Nigeria with a capital structure of N15 trillion.

Speaking in a national broadcast to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day Saturday, the president said the establishment of the firm has culminated in the completion and commissioning of Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail 33 years after construction began and the Lagos-Ibadan double track railway, which he commissioned Thursday, and has commenced operations.

