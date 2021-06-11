FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Monday, June 14, 2021 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a United and prosperous Nation.

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

He said the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

The minister said: “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity.”

He added that: “No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” noting that: “With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.”

He promised that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

Aregbesola said: “There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” even as he wishes all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day Celebration.

June 12, which was the day Chief Moshood Abiola won the 1993 Presidential Election which was subsequently annulled by the military government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) was declared a public holiday by the administration of President Buhari after it was only celebrated by states in South-west since 1999 on return to present civilian rule.

This year’s celebration falls on a Saturday, making the federal government to declare Monday, June 14 a public holiday.

