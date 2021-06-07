Security Operatives Allegedly Attack House of Kanu’s Lawyer

Anambra police deny allegation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Legal counsel to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, was allegedly attacked in his house in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anmbra State yesterday morning, a group has alleged.

Ejiofor was said to have been attacked by a combined team of security operatives, including soldiers, police, State Security Services (SSS) and Civil Defence operatives.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), a rights group, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, raised the alarm over the attack, saying while Ejiofor’s personal assistant was killed, his brother and two other persons in his compound at the time of the attack were abducted by the security operatives.

According to Umeagbalasi, “I called Ejiofor, and I received updates in the wee hour of this morning invasion of his family house at Oraifite by armed soldiers, police, and DSS and Civil Defence operatives.

“They invaded and laid siege on the house at about 2.30a.m., and left around after 4a.m. The invading security operatives scaled the perimeter fence of the compound after cutting its security cable and shot in different directions.

“The respected human rights lawyer was unable to be tracked and abducted or shot dead instantly because he was hiding somewhere in his house.

“However, the invading government security operatives did not spare the life of the lawyer’s Personal Assistant, Samuel Uzo Okoro (Biggy), who was shot and killed in the compound. The late Okoro had woken up by the sound of gunshots to find out what was going on when soldiers shot and killed him instantly.

“The security operatives also abducted Ejiofor’s elder brother, Joel Ejiofor, and the lawyer’s two domestic aides, Ugochukwu and Chikezie, and took them away, but Joel was later pushed out of one of the Hilux vans at Ojoto.”

Ejiofor had a running battle with the police in 2019, when a senior police officer who visited his home to find out the cause of a community crisis involving him and others, was killed by persons alleged to be his boys.

Meanwhile, Police in Anambra State said there was no truth in the story that Ejiofor’s house was invaded by security agents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

