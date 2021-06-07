PILA Unveils CSR Foundation

Ebere Nwoji

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has announced the institution of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative known as the PILA Foundation.

The association at its 25th virtual Annual General Meeting held recently, also presented N1 million education grant to the best Mathematics girl in a recent Global Annual Mathematics Competition.

The association said the Foundation would be the vehicle through which its social responsibilities would be delivered to its teeming stakeholders.

PILA President, Joyce Ojemudia, said the initiative was the culmination of the association’s well stated desires to give back to the society especially its stakeholders and the female folk.

The education grant was offered to Faith Odunsi, a 15-year-old girl who made history by winning the Global Open Mathematics Competition beating contestants from Europe, Asia and America earlier in the year.

Commending the doggedness of the winner, the PILA president said “Faith is that child that has become an inspiration to many. Her historic win at the Global Open Mathematics Tournament is testament to her brilliance and excellent spirit.

“We at PILA want to use this Grant to congratulate her and to offer her our support as a girl child who has brought honour to her family and motherland,” Ojemudia said.

She promised that PILA would be available to mentor her and give her more support as she continues her academic exploits in life.

The prize winner was accompanied by her mother, Oluwasijibomi Odunsi and the personal assistant to the Proprietor of her school, The Ambassadors School, Ogun State, Yinka Kawonise.

The recipient’s mother thanked the association for the award and prayed for the continued growth of the body.

