Lake Chad Basin: CSO Seeks UN, AU’s Support for Kingibe

A Civil Society Organisation, Pan African Youth Development Network, has called for the support of the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and the diplomatic community to enable the newly appointed Special Envoy to Chad and Lake Chad Area, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, discharge his duties effectively.

A statement signed by the President of the Organisation, Ambassador Habib Mohammed, who also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Kingibe to the position, urged stakeholders to accord him the necessary support to enable him succeed in the campaign to return peace to Chad, North-east and Lake Chad Basin.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders including the African Union and the United Nations and other international development partners to give the special envoy the much needed cooperation and support to deliver on his urgent assignment.

It said Kingibe’s appointment would ensure the return of peace to the region.

“No doubt we have confidence that peace will return to Chad and indeed the entire Lake Chad area to the benefit of the entire world including stemming the wave of migration to Europe.

“This appointment leaves us in no doubt that Chad will return to the path of stability within the shortest possible time and there would be no downtime in the war against terror being conducted in partnership with Chad, Niger and Cameroon”, it said.

The group said: “we received the news of the well deserved appointment of His Excellency Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as Special Envoy to Chad and Lake Chad Area, with great excitement.

“Once again President Muhammadu Buhari got this appointment right as Ambassador Kingibe’s credentials are well known in diplomatic circles, coupled with his in-depth knowledge of the local area”.

It said Ambassador Kingibe “holds the key to mediation, being recognised by all sides of the dispute, as a neutral player with no interests beyond peace and progress in a sustainable systemic framework.

