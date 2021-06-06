Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson’s Endearing Feats

Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, is not a tyro in politics.

Years back, he was spotted as a diligent public servant when appointed as the special adviser to the then governor of Lagos State, Raji Fashola, on Works and Infrastructure, having worked as the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

In recognition of his brilliance, he was subsequently appointed as the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure by then-governor AkinwunmiAmbode in 2015.

While he served under Fashola and Ambode, he was instrumental in landmark projects that repositioned the state, including the novel Ikoyi -Lekki Cable Link bridge,Okota-Surulere Bridge Ago Palace-Festac Road, amongst many others.

He would later succumb to pleas by his people who were seeking quality representation at the centre.

Buoyed by this, he resigned as the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2. He was elected in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

In the past two years, Johnson is said to have impacted his constituents enormously. That can be seen through various ingenious initiatives and projects such as the FOOD4ALL during the Covid-19 lockdown, Meet your MP (a regular interactive session with the people of his constituency), construction, rehabilitation of schools, and classrooms across the constituency. Other efforts included skills acquisition and empowerment programmes for youths and women, amongst many others.

Perhaps, this explains why he is touted as one of the few politicians in the state to hold relevant positions of authority and leadership to better society as the next general election draws near.

