AISHA BUHARI – TIME TO STEP IN

You see in our estate, we were having meetings, and the then chairman will be doing like all these activists. He will be bullying everybody and shouting everybody down. That is how I spark. He say I should shut up and sit down. See mumu o. Me, Duke of Shomolu, should shut up? I attack. I jump table as I move towards castrating him. That is how Seyi hold me down. How he got the power till today, I don’t know because in full flight, nothing stops me o. But Seyi just pluck me from the sky with one hand. Na juju. Well the story here is that after that move, everybody go him house lock themselves.

But Duchess wake up the next morning, start to go house to house to explain my behaviour. Please don’t mind him, she told them. He is broke. Na so he dey do when he no get money. Please forgive him. You know he is crazy. He didn’t mean it. He cannot blow anybody. Where is the power.Shebidey beat him at Onipanu bus stop the other day. It is just shakara. She was able to calm nerves and bring all of us back to the table with her sitting down firmly beside me, making sure there were no more eruptions. That is what I am begging mummy to do. Please, be the soft landing for all sides. Be the mother we clearly, really need. Engage all parties, calm nerves, move around the cities.

Assure the people that you will get daddy to listen. Remove all these Adesina, Lai and Garba types of people and give us direct access. You will see that even NnamdiKanu will smile if you invite him for tea. You just may be the deal maker in all of this. Kindly consider my plea. At times gragra no dey work. All this, ‘I will deal with them in a language they will understand’ no dey move or go anywhere.

In fact, it will worsen things. But mummy, with the soft touch, carrying our mothers along on a nationwide trek for peace, that can work wonders. I tell you. Just try it, Your Excellency.

