Trophy Fetes Nollywood Icons

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Premium lager and a product of International Breweries Plc (a proud part of AB InBev), Trophy has extended its “Waa Gbayi” Experience Campaign to Nollywood acts across the South- Western part of the country.

The campaign saw a retinue of poets, praise singers and drummers hailed the big screen superstars with panegyrics and local songs at their places of residence, where the actors including their family and friends had a feel of Trophy product to their satisfaction.

Some beneficiaries of the gesture included: Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), and Prince Jide Kosoko.

Speaking further on the activity, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that the movie legends were considered for the treatment considering their contributions to the propagation of the Yoruba culture.

“Honour to whom honour is due” is our tagline for this campaign, and by it, we sought to extol the virtues of people who have displayed the qualities of an ‘Honourable’. In the light of this, it wasn’t difficult to decide to celebrate those who have been integral to the success of the Nigerian film industry and have continued to entertain us with their craft many decades later,” she said.

Remarking, Taiwo Hassan commended the initiative as he described the Waa Gbayi experience as a laudable celebration of culture.

“I feel honoured that a reputable brand like Trophy deemed it fit to come all the way to celebrate me, and I am grateful to the team for this experience,” he said.

On their part, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, and Jide Kosoko also expressed gratitude to the brand for the initiative and commended the brand for its dedication to customers.

Also commenting, Marketing Manager of Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami said that the initiative restated the brand’s genuine commitment to customers.

He said, “We see our consumers as prestigious members of society who deserve to be celebrated for their loyalty, integrity, hard work, and fun-loving qualities. This is why we have dedicated our resources to ensure that as many of our consumers get the Waa Gbayi experience.”

He added that the brand is delighted to celebrate the male Yoruba movie icons just like it did to the female counterparts during the International Women’s Day earlier this year .

Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience is open to Nigerians who are 18 years and over.

