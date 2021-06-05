Ekiti Suspends Minimum Wage, Slashes Workers, Political Appointees’ Salaries

In response to the present economic situation in the country, the Ekiti State Government, has slashed the salaries of workers and that of the political appointees owing to dwindling revenues to the state’s coffers.

Under the present agreement, the government had partially suspended the Consequential Adjustment already effected for workers on grade levels 07 and 12 since January, 2021, for a period of three months.

Workers on grade levels 01 and 06 were lucky, as their N30,000 minimum wage was not adversely affected by the current decision.

The agreement was reached yesterday in Ado Ekiti during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and the organised labour on the new salary regime.

Representing the government at the meeting were the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade Oluyemi Esan and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Service Matters, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi.

The Chairmen, Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Olatunde, his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress, Com. Sola Adigun and that of the Joint Negotiating Council Kayode Fatomiluyi as well as their Secretaries, signed on behalf of the labour centres.

Contained in the signed agreement read by the TUC Chairman, Comrade Sola Adigun was the suspension of the consequential adjustment for certain categories of workers for a period of three months spanning between May and July, 2021.

It was agreed that the salaries of political appointees be slashed by 25 per cent for a period of three months.

The pact also included that the release of the running grant for the running of government office be reduced, while monthly meeting of the Economic Review Committee was mandated to convene five days after the meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee to keep the workers abreast of the state’s financial position.

That 10 per cent internally generated revenue of the state being the state responsibility to Joint Account Allocation Committee be released to the local governments henceforth.

In the pact government assured that it won’t downsize or retrench any worker as a result of the present economic crunch hitting the state.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Babafemi, while addressing the labour leaders, said Governor Fayemi had during a recent State of the State Finance programme presented the financial report of the state, where it was evident that the two sides must shift grounds as a response to the economic realities.

She said: “The revenue generating committee has been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the state work hard and rakes in more monies to finance the State.

“I am confident that governor Kayode Fayemi will surely bring his ingenuity and wealth of experience to bear and we shall navigate out of this difficult situation soon . We thank the labour leaders for their understanding and show of solidarity”.

The SSA on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan, saluted the labour leaders for showing understanding in this matter.

“The labour and worker populace have been supporting the government since inception in 2018. When government is taking a stiff decision like this, please, let us show understanding knowing that this present government is worker friendly . Let us continue to be partners in progress”, Esan appealed.

Also speaking on the agreement , JNC Chairman, Com. Kayode Fatomiluyi, said it was a known fact that Nigerians and especially workers were passing through hard economic situation that had disproportionately affected every state of the federation.

“The government must adhere strictly to this agreement , because it is a painful one, but we call it a Doctrine of Necessity. We have to abide by it in the interest of our dear state and colleagues in the service.

“No labour leader would want his workers disengaged directly or indirectly and we thank the government for not thinking in this direction. That is the direction we want our colleagues to look at it.

“Even Aliko Dangote as rich as he is won’t want his money to be reduced by one naira let alone a worker in Ekiti.

We are assuring our workers that we will continue to protect their rights always”.

