Buhari Eulogises Gen. Dogonyaro as Thoroughbred Officer at Funeral

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has described late General Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd), the man that announced his dethronement in a military coup of 1985, as a “thoroughbred officer” whose records in the Nigerian Army remain reference point and motivation to younger officers.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) at the funeral service of the late General yesterday in Jos, Buhari also described Dogonyaro as a patriotic, brave and disciplined officer who gave his all to serve Nigeria.

He said, “Nigeria remains grateful to late General Dogonyaro for his gallantry, patriotism and diligence in service to the nation particularly during his command of ECOMOG troops in Liberia.”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who sent in a message through Gen. Jon Temlong affirmed the testimony of gallantry and selflessness by the late Dogonyaro whom he said showed early signs of greatness shortly after he was commissioned into the Army.

Also, the Liberian President George Weah, who was represented at the event, said the Government and people of Liberia remained eternally grateful to Nigeria and in particular General Dogonyaro and soldiers for the role they played in restoring peace to their country.

Governor Simon Lalong in his tribute said Plateau State was not grieving over the loss but celebrating a worthy son who made Nigeria and Africa proud throughout his military career.

He said “Late General Dogonyaro left his footprints in the sands of time. The challenge before us today is to ensure that the sacrifices he and other gallant soldiers made in uniting and keeping Nigeria safe does not go in vain. We must unite to defeat the forces of evil that are threatening the security and wellbeing of Nigeria. That is the best way we can honour the memory of the late General.”

COCIN Vice President, Rev. Amos Mhozo said the testimony of the deceased who was a committed member of the COCIN Headquarters Compound Church showed that God could use people, no matter their backgrounds to achieve his purpose and propagate his word.

He said the Church would continue to pray for the government to rise up to the challenge of stopping the killing of innocent people across the nation by criminals as well as providing better infrastructure for the ease and comfort of the citizens.

Widow of the late General, Mrs. Dogonyaro spoke passionately about the faith of her late husband, whom she said gave his best to the nation just as he did to the service of God, saying the family was happy that he was saved and played active role in evangelism before passing unto the great beyond.

