Huawei Pushes for Universal Broadband to Bridge Digital Divide

Emma Okonji

The President of Huawei, Southern Africa Region, Leo Chen, has called on African countries including Nigeria to continue with the deployment of broadband connectivity in their various regions, in order to bridge existing digital gaps.

According to him, whether we were working, learning, or staying in touch with friends and family, being online becomes more critical than ever.

“Even as vast numbers of people were adapting to their new realities, it became however increasingly apparent that equally large numbers of people were shut out from being able to do so.

“Given that the theme of this year’s Telecommunication and Information Society Day, which took place on 17 May, is “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times,” it’s worth examining how big that gap is and how it can be bridged,” Chen said.

Chen in a statement, said: “In sub-Saharan Africa for example, approximately 800 million people are not connected to the mobile internet. Of those, some 520 million can access the mobile internet but don’t, because of factors such as smartphone penetration and lack of skills while 270 million cannot access the mobile internet because they don’t have the requisite coverage.

“Across the region, 4G broadband coverage is at just 21 per cent.”

The figures are even more stark when it comes to fixed-line internet connectivity. According to figures from research firm Ovum, there are just 6.6 million fixed-line internet subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa.

While numbers are projected to grow three-fold by 2023, that still represents a small fraction of the region’s population. Those figures make it clear that the region needs to address a major internet infrastructure shortfall.

The benefits of growing internet accessibility and access are obvious. In 2019, in sub-Saharan Africa, more than 650 000 jobs were supported directly by the mobile ecosystem and more than 1.4 million informal jobs in 2019.

It also contributed more than $17 billion to public funding through the course of the year. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has also established that a 10 per cent increase in mobile broadband penetration in Africa would generate an increase of 2.5 per cent in GDP per capita.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

