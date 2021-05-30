Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Lawmaker

By Igbawase Ukumba

Gunmen Saturday evening kidnapped a member of the Nasarawa State House Assembly representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Hon. Ismai Danbaba.

Danbaba was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State to attend a workshop for Nasarawa State legislators.

The Chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, who confirmed this development to THISDAY, said the operation took place at a forest in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He explained that the kidnapped member had passed Andaha town in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State when the kidnappers ambushed him and whisked him away.

Omadefu, who represents Keana state constituency, said that the kidnappers have made contact with the assembly but were yet to demand any ransom.

The kidnapped Danbaba came into the assembly last year on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through a by-election to represent Nasarawa Central State Constituency.

Omadefu urged members of the public to pray for his safety.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

