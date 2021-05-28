PDP Alleges Plot to Attack Members in Ebonyi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lamented the alleged harassment, intimidation and unfounded criminal allegations against its members and stakeholders in the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

Addressing a pressing conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said during a recent courtesy call on the state Governor, Dave Umahi, in Abakaliki by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 9, Mr. Okon, “the governor openly and without any investigation, criminally accused prominent leaders of our party, including Senetor Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Sam Egwu, Chief Ali Odefa, Hon. Linus Okorie among others as sponsors of banditry and violence in the state.”

He further stated that it is already a common knowledge that agents of the Umahi-led administration “had gathered known cultists and thugs, and armed them with dangerous weapons, including pump action riffles, to be unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens, particularly members of the opposition party.”

According to the PDP, “These agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ebonyi State have also resorted to using the thugs to disrupt the meetings of our party as well as foist a reign of terror in the state, even as thugs have taken over the streets and openly extort money from helpless motorists.

“Recently, the PDP member, Amos Ogbonnaya, who refused to join Umahi in APC was abducted and later released with life-threatening injuries after public outcry, and he is still in the intensive care unit of a hospital.”

he PDP said though Ogbonnaya recognised his abductors as state government agents, and reported to the Police and DSS, no arrest has been made to bring the perpetrators to book.

Also, the party alleged that on November 30 2020, one of its members, Mr. Shedrack Nwode, a native of Umuezoka, along with his fiancée, were shot dead by thugs suspected to be working for the APC for refusing to chant ‘APC, Change’ at a traditional wedding ceremony.

Similarly, the party said on December 4, 2020, three prominent supporters of the PDP from Ugwulangwu, the governor’s council area, were arrested on trumped-up charges of being cultists.

In the same vein, the main opposition party alleged that one Chief Henry C. Udeh (Ajim Best) from Okposi in Ohaozara LGA was brutally attacked for daring to hold PDP meeting in his own house, and many valuables, including vehicles, were destroyed.

PDP said: “We just received a report that a member of our party, Prince Anyigor Methuselah of Ezza North, has been abducted, and is reportedly being kept at the cabinet office of the old Government House in the state.

“Our party further alerts Nigerians of Umahi’s resort to labelling opposition voices in the state as cultists and terrorist elements as a ploy to victimise members of our party as well as incite the federal security agencies against our leaders.”

The PDP lamented that Umahi’s suppressive government was sealing off homes and businesses of PDP members, “all in a bid to cow and silence them.

“Since Umahi realised that he is alone in his political voyage in the APC, he has been in distress, having been left in the cold, and as such, seeks to decimate the opposition and disrupt peaceful coexistence in the state.”

