NCS, Onne Port Uncover Cartons of Tramadol Concealed with Ceramic Tiles

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, has uncovered 1,387 cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Auwal Mohammed, who displayed the seized items to newsmen in Onne, said it was found in 1x40ft container no: MRKU0764717, that was picked as a result of intelligent gathering from international security network, and transferred to the Government Warehouse for 100 per cent physical examination.

“We are always ready to conduct 100 per cent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained. Hundred percent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria. Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrive Onne Port must be subjected to 100 per cent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined. And this is one of the results you are seeing here.”

Mohammed added: “Ordinarily, you can see that the same carton used to package the ceramic tiles is what was used to package the tramadol 120mg capsules. So if you are just doing ordinary surface examination, you will assume that the whole container is laden with ceramic tiles.

“But because of the meticulous way we conduct our examination, we are able to separate between the items used for concealment; which is the ceramic tiles and the actual intent, cargo or consignment being imported.”

The drugs, he said, were packed in 120mg capsule, 20 satchet per pack, 18 packs per carton.

The CAC reiterated that no consignment will be released from Onne Port without the due diligence of hundred per cent physical examination.

While investigations are on, Mohammed assured that the importer, agent and their collaborator will be prosecuted in competent court of law.

