NAESN Seeks Approach to Implement Basic Education Policies

By Funmi Ogundare

The National Association of Local Government Education Secretaries of Nigeria (NAESN) recently converged on the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB) Hall, Maryland for its 28th national conference with the theme, ‘LGEAs Stability for Efficiency and Effectiveness in Basic Education Service Delivery in Nigeria’, aimed at ensuring that members strategise on the approach to implement basic education policies.

In his remarks, the National President, Dr. Hassan Sule described the members as grassroot managers, adding that their main goal is to ensure that every child has access to basic education, as well as ensuring that their learning environment is condusive.

In his remarks, the Chairman of SUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King called for a collaborative approach to achieving the task of conquering the challenges confronting the basic education sector, adding that access to quality education is a mutual need and individual right.

“There is need for stability across all levels, particularly for the grassroot to effectively deliver top notch services and open up access to quality basic education.

“However, considering the enourmous tasks and facilities needed for effective performance, there is need for collaboration and partnership approach which is significant towards effective articulation and pool of resources, financial, human and material. This would assist in compilation of statistics, adequate planning, monitoring and supervision of the basic education service delivery in Nigeria.”

He described education as the cornerstone of development, which forms the basis for literary, skills acquisition, technological advancement, as well as the ability to harness natural resources for the development of the environment, adding that in order to achieve this feat, the school organisation must be properly managed.

The guest speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Establishment and Training, Yinka Ogundimu, expressed concern over the disconnect between SUBEB and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), which was not so in the past, noting that the LGEAs used to be in charge of primary education because they had an education department.

“Things changed around 1993 when they were owing teachers a lot of money and that was when the states took over and the LGEAs lost their autonomy,” he said.

Ogundimu stressed the need for the LGEAs to seek for autonomy as was done by the House of Assembly, adding, “I am interested in the amendment of the law, it does not have to be sponsored by a lawmaker, but by interested persons.”

