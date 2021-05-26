Buhari: Only a Secured Nation Can Be Efficiently Managed

Says instability of Libya will affect Nigeria

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised that it is only when a nation is well secured that one can talk about efficient management of the country.

He also stressed that the stability or otherwise of the Libyan nation will have a direct effect on Nigeria as a country.

The President who spoke on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to the Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, Mohammed Younis Menfi, stressed that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, noting that “unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.”

President Buhari also stated that a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

He said: “Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us”.

He expressed happiness that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Earlier in his speech, Mohammed Younis Menfi said Libya was fast evolving, “and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions.”

According to him, democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

“We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,” the Libyan leader said.

