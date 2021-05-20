Barca Set for Clear-out Ahead of New Season

Barcelona are planning a huge summer clearout, with just eight first team players not up for sale.

Barça have endured a terrible 10 months and are in dire need of a revamp. The bad times started when they relinquished their La Liga title to Clasico rivals Real Madrid last July and a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League followed.

After this their summer was marred by a string of off-field problems. First Lionel Messi threatened to leave, then much maligned president Josep Maria Bartomeu was investigated by Spanish police and the club’s financial problems also became public knowledge.

Things have not got much better this season and going into the final day Barcelona cannot win the La Liga title meaning they will finish the campaign with just one trophy, the Copa del Rey.

These struggles have convinced incoming President Joan Laporta that a mass exodus of players is required. As reported by Sport, there are only eight players safe from the chop this summer.

They are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Ansu Fati and Messi.

During his election campaign, Laporta claimed he was best placed to convince La Pulga to sign a new deal and the club expect him to pen fresh terms soon.

Meanwhile, Barça are willing to part with the following 10 players: Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele only has a year left on his deal and while the club will offer him an extension, should he fail to pen terms by July they will attempt to sell.

Both Griezmann and Coutinho are high earners and after failing to impress since arriving Barça have lost patience with the pair.

Elsewhere, the club want to agree wage cuts with Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets. If the long serving foursome refuse they could also be moved on in the summer.

As for Sergino Dest, Fernando Trincao and Clement Lenglet, the club are still making up their minds on whether they want them to stay or go.

It is not yet certain whether current boss Ronald Koeman will be the man to oversee this significant rebuild. Club legend Xavi had been tipped to take over but he has just signed a new deal with current club Al-Saad.

