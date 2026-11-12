Atiku Probe: Agbonayinma Takes Anti-Corruption Campaign To US Senate

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, has paid what he described as a working visit to the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, in continuation of his international advocacy for transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption.

The former lawmaker visited the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affair Committee Chairman, Rand Paul, and the Chairman, Subcommittee US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Ron Johnson.

The Edo-born anti-corruption crusader explained that the matter, which is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), noted that the visit was part of sustained engagement with international institutions in the pursuit of accountability, stressing that the struggle against corruption transcended national boundaries.

Agbonayinma told newsmen on Thursday that the US Senate committee was particularly significant to his advocacy, having previously investigated allegations of money laundering and financial misconduct involving former Nigerian Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the engagement underscores the need for sustained institutional collaboration in addressing corruption and ensuring that allegations of financial misconduct are subjected to appropriate scrutiny, irrespective of the individuals involved.

The latest development comes about a month after the former lawmaker, who is a chieftain of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urged the EFCC not to abandon allegations against Atiku, which he said were investigated under the former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Agbonayinma had made the call after appearing before EFCC investigators at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on October 12, where he adopted his petition seeking the reopening of the investigation.

The anti-graft agency had acknowledged receipt of the petition dated August 27, 2026, and received on September 1, confirming that the matter was under investigation.

The former lawmaker, who submitted the petition through his lawyer, Chief Hannibal Uwaifo (SAN), said the matter deserved renewed attention in the interest of accountability and the rule of law.

He urged the commission to ensure that the outcome of its earlier investigation was not left unattended, insisting that the law must apply equally to all Nigerians, regardless of their social or political status.

“I want to thank Nigerians, the EFCC and those praying for me in this struggle. The laws are meant for both the rich and the poor. After the EFCC has done a fantastic job, it should not be kept under the table,” Agbonayinma had said, reiterating his commitment to the pursuit of accountability.

He maintained that the fight against corruption knows no borders and called for continued attention to allegations of financial misconduct in the interest of justice and public confidence in anti-corruption institutions.