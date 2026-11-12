United Nigeria Airlines, NCS Kick-off Initiative to Fight Cancer

*United Nigeria MD recalls how he survived cancer, lost 2 sisters to disease

Chinedu Eze

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) and the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) have launched the ‘United Against Cancer’ initiative to help create awareness for the early detection and treatment of cancer.

Speaking at the press briefing in the airline’s Lagos office yesterday, United Nigeria Airlines’ Managing Director, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the airline’s position is that the fight against cancer must begin with early detection.

Sharing his own experience, he said he is a cancer survivor and also lost two sisters to the disease and does not shy away from talking about it because telling the story gives hope to people who may be facing the disease or who may think a diagnosis is a death sentence.

For the initiative, he said the first level of the campaign will focus on early-stage prevention, a large-scale awareness drive and the sharing of information. The second level addresses cancers that are not caught early and need treatment.

“We have heard the news, and we have seen people who have been affected by this deadly disease. It is on that basis that United Nigeria has decided to work with the Nigerian Cancer Society in a special way to mount a campaign against cancer in Nigeria. We have looked at the programmes and activities of the Society, and we are very happy with them. We believe they need to be supported, not only by United Nigeria Airlines through the United Nigeria Airlines Foundation but also by the passengers who fly with us and book tickets on our platform.

“Our passengers would have the oppourtunity to contribute to the fight against cancer in a very simple but unique, innovative way. You book a ticket and have the option to make a voluntary contribution on our platform. You can give as little as N1,000, N2,000, N5,000, N100,000, and so on. That is the first stage of the campaign. All the money and donations raised will go directly to the Society, into an account designated by the Society for this purpose.

“The second level is that some cancers will not be caught at that early stage, and those patients will need treatment. Successful treatments have been recorded across the board. This is also a personal matter for some of us. I mentioned that we have our own personal stories. I am a cancer survivor myself. I also lost two sisters to cancer; both were victims of this deadly disease. We are not shy about talking about it, because when you tell the story, it gives hope to someone who may be facing this problem or who may think it is a death sentence. It is not,” Mazi Okonkwo said.

Mazi Okonkwo said United Nigeria Airlines has committed to making its platform and flights available to the Society, not only to raise money but also to raise awareness about the disease. UNA’s cabin crew will lead the campaign on board, making announcements and engaging passengers directly. Passengers will find information in the seat pockets in front of them, and co-branded materials will appear at check-in counters.

Speaking at the event, NCS President Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, a pathologist, described the partnership as an important intervention in addressing the funding challenges facing cancer care in Nigeria.

He commended the airline for taking the initiative and noted that the programme was conceived and driven by UNA as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Prof. Omonisi stressed the financial burden that cancer places on families. He described it as a catastrophic illness capable of impoverishing even wealthy households.

“Advanced therapies like immunotherapy can cost up to N50 million and rural patients often face transport costs and temporary housing in major cities, which can force them to abandon treatment partway through. He said the funds raised through the airline’s platform will directly support nationwide early screening, diagnostic assistance and treatment for indigent patients in urban centres and underserved rural communities,” he said.

Omonisi also noted that the greatest gains lie in early detection, stating that patients diagnosed at early stages have better chances of successful treatment, and organised national screening, adding that the most critical way to save lives in developing nations is through early detection.

He, however, cautioned against one-off screening exercises that identify positive cases without providing continuous patient support, leaving people abandoned.

Omonisi, therefor, called for sustained health education and community outreach to dispel myths, such as mistaking early breast cancer symptoms for minor boils or attributing tumours to spiritual attacks.