Cybersecurity Experts Converge for ISSAN Annual Confab

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) is set to host its 2026 Annual Cybersecurity Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, bringing together leading industry executives, policymakers, regulators, cybersecurity professionals and technology experts from Nigeria, across Africa and the international community.

The conference, themed “Cybersecurity: Balancing Risk, Resilience and Responsibility in the AI Era,” will provide a platform for critical conversations on the evolving cybersecurity landscape, particularly the opportunities, vulnerabilities and responsibilities emerging from the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence. Hybrid and Registration: https://bit.ly/4ignVK0.

According to a statement, as organisations increasingly integrate AI into their operations, the conference will examine how businesses, financial institutions, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators can strengthen their cyber defence capabilities, manage emerging risks and build sustainable digital resilience.

The event will feature an impressive line-up of speakers and industry leaders, including Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management Department and Chief Risk Officer, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Dr.Rakiya Yusuf, Director, Payments System Supervision Department, CBN; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS); Prof. Obadare Peter Adewale, CEO, Digital Encode; Mrs. Doyin Odunfa, Founder/CEO, Digital Jewels Africa; Dr. Bharat Soni, Chief Information Security Officer, GTB; and other distinguished cybersecurity and technology experts from Nigeria and across Africa.

The conference programme, the statement note, will feature keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, technical sessions and interactive breakout discussions addressing critical issues such as AI-enabled cyber threats, threat intelligence, incident response, cybersecurity governance, regulatory compliance, third-party risks and the protection of critical national infrastructure.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, President of ISSAN and Host and Convener of the event, Dr. David Isiavwe, said the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, alongside the accelerated adoption of AI, makes collaboration, professional capacity development and collective responsibility essential to securing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The conference is expected to attract senior executives, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Risk Officers, IT and cybersecurity professionals, regulators, financial institutions, telecommunications operators, fintech companies, technology providers, government agencies, academics and other stakeholders.

ISSAN invites organisations, financial institutions, technology companies, cybersecurity solution providers, development partners and other stakeholders to participate in the conference.

According to ISSAN, opportunities are available for corporate partnerships, sponsorships, strategic collaborations, brand visibility and stakeholder engagement.

“Organisations interested in showcasing their solutions, contributing to industry conversations or supporting the advancement of cybersecurity in Nigeria are encouraged to partner with ISSAN,” it said.