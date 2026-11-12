2027: Our Strength Lies in Our Grassroots Support, Says Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) strength lies in its grassroots support and growing acceptance among the people, insisting that the party does not need to buy votes to win the 2027 elections.

Oborevwori made the declaration yesterday at the APC Local Government-by-Local Government campaign rally in Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, where he expressed confidence that the area would sustain its strong electoral support for the party in the 2027 general election.

“How can we buy votes when we have the votes? Do you buy what you already have? It is those who do not have the people that will resort to such practices,” the governor declared, urging party supporters to translate their enthusiasm into massive votes.

He recalled that Oshimili North recorded the highest number of votes in Delta State in the last election, expressing optimism that the local government would consolidate its position in 2027.

The governor described the rally as an opportunity to celebrate his administration’s achievements and appreciate the people’s support, assuring them that more development projects would be delivered.

“Sometimes, when I look at the projects we have done here, it is amazing, and I am happy. I want to assure you that we are going to do more,” he said.

Oborevwori attributed the improved capacity of the state government to execute development projects to the economic and fiscal reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that increased revenue had enabled his administration to undertake more projects and approve a 13th-month salary for state workers.

“The money is coming from somewhere. The reform is working,” he said, urging Deltans to support Tinubu’s re-election bid to sustain the reforms and ongoing development initiatives.

At the rally in Asaba, headquarters of Oshimili South LGA, the governor disclosed that his administration had completed 54 roads in the local government area alongside interventions in stormwater management.

He maintained that he preferred to let the administration’s achievements speak rather than engage in political boasting.

“I don’t like talking about what I have done,” he said, challenging residents to assess his administration by its visible projects and impact on their communities.

On his part, the state Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, urged the people of Oshimili South to identify with the APC and support its candidates, stressing the need for unity and collective commitment to the party’s success.

Emphasising his personal connection with the people of Asaba, Onyeme urged residents not to turn their backs on one of their own, and called for an overwhelming victory for all APC candidates under the party’s ‘five over five’ campaign slogan.

Also, the Director-General of the Delta State APC Campaign Council, Senator James Manager, described President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the APC candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, as experienced politicians whose records of public service demonstrated their leadership capacity

Manager urged voters to assess the candidates on the basis of their records, achievements and programmes, rather than political sentiments. He also commended Oborevwori for the infrastructure development taking place across Delta State.

Presenting flags to the party’s candidates of the Oshimili North and Oshimili South constituencies for the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Esewezie and Hon. Bridget Anyafulu respectively, Chief Solomon Arenyeka charged party leaders and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.