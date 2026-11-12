Obi Pledges to Secure, Unite Nigerians if Elected President in 2027

George Okoh in Makurdi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged to tackle insecurity, unite Nigerians and drastically reduce poverty if elected president in 2027.

Obi made the pledge during a town hall meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday, where he assured residents that his administration would take decisive action against kidnapping, killings and other security challenges confronting the country.

The NDC presidential candidate, accompanied by his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also visited the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, and the Yelewata community, where they commiserated with residents over the massacre of 271 people in 2025.

Obi expressed concern over the rising insecurity across the country, stressing that his government would not tolerate the abduction or killing of innocent Nigerians.

He said, “If we are in government and anyone tries to kill or kidnap two children, we will get you. We must stop this act. No Nigerian will be allowed to go to bed hungry.”

The former Anambra State governor also lamented what he described as the absence of federal government projects in Benue State, promising to initiate and execute several development projects in the state if elected.

Addressing the youths, Obi promised to create employment opportunities, promote entrepreneurship and empower young Nigerians to embrace agriculture as a viable means of livelihood.

He also pledged to introduce free and compulsory education, strengthen the fight against corruption and transform Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy into a production-based economy.

“When you finish school, we will ensure you start your own business or get a job. We assure you of our commitment to engaging the youths.

“Youth unemployment is highly unacceptable. We will empower the youths through agriculture. We will build a society where a child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody.

“We will fight corruption, invest in health and education, and move Nigeria from a consumption nation to a production nation,” Obi said.

He reiterated his commitment to building a country where every Nigerian, irrespective of background or social status, would have equal opportunities to succeed.