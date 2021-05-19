Gunmen Abduct Katsina Judge Inside Court

A Sharia court judge, Alhaji Hussaini Samaila, was yesterday afternoon kidnapped in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Bandits reportedly swooped on the judge’s court located at Bauren Zakat village in the council and whisked him away.

The spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident last night.

He explained that an investigation had already commenced.

The police spokesman said the court had already been relocated to Safana town due to security challenges at the village.

He also explained that the judge did not request police protection while going to the village.

Isah said, “The court has already been relocated from the village to Safana due to security challenges. Also, the judge did not request police orderly and the necessary security backup that is supposed to be around when courts are sitting. So, nobody was aware of his visit to the court, more so, when there is an ongoing strike by the judicial workers.”

