Fortune Global Wins Award

Fortune Global Shipping and Logistics Limited (FGSL) has emerged winner for the “Next Bull” award at the 2021 Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA). The award was in recognition of innovations the company has made in improving the industry through exceptional service delivery.

Upon a rigorous selection process, FGSL came top on a long list of 136 firms to eventually win the award.

The award is the brainchild of a collaboration between the Nigerian Exchange Limited and BusinessDay Media.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Fortune Global, Eric Opah said, “We are humbled by this recognition as it speaks to our long time commitment to strive for excellence in our business operations.

“To be named “Next Bull” is a commendation of the work done behind the scenes, and it is even better much more coming on the back of the pandemic which created severe alterations in the activities of businesses.

“We are resolved to use this recognition as a springboard for greater achievements. Our mandate to make the indigenous shipping and logistics sector on par with its foreign counterparts remains in place.

“It is our hope that this will contribute to the improvement of the national economy and demonstrate to peers that a customer centric outlook and technical know-how will ultimately engender competitive advantage.”

