Civil Group Writes Sanwo-Olu, Seeks Ban of Commercial Motorcycles

By Alex Enumah

A civil society group has written the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over what they described as the increasing menace of commercial motorcycle riders otherwise known as Okada in the state.

The group Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), in an Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the governor, urged him to urgently put measures in place to bring to an end, “The terror being unleashed on Lagosians by Okada riders”.

The group in the letter signed by its Executive Director, Adeolu Oyinlola, stated that the Okada riders operate in total disregard for traffic rules, thereby endangering the lives of other road users.

“In our opinion, the recklessness of these Okada operators is dangerous enough to warrant an outright ban because according to some LASTMA operatives we interacted with, it is standard fare for Okada riders in Lagos to carry knives with them. Some, we gather, tuck guns away on their motorcycles”, Oyinlola stated.

The group stated that motorists are helpless on most occasions when their vehicles were damaged by the Okada riders who hardly need any “motivation before unleashing mayhem in the city.

“In light of the foregoing, therefore, and to prevent any further slide into jungle territory, there is an urgent need to take drastic action against this group of lawless, inconsiderate characters.

“Mr. Governor, Sir, may we take the liberty to share with you (and the government at the centre, too!) Chapter 2, Paragraph 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, to buttress our point: the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Need we add to that?

“Time will tell if your administration has the will and/or the capacity to return sanity to Lagos roads”, Oyinlola added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

