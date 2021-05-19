Attahiru: We’ll Do Things Differently to Address Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, has said that the army under his leadership, will do things differently to address security challenges in the country.

Attahiru spoke yesterday while declaring open the first senior command and leadership seminar for brigade commanders and General Officers Commanding 2021 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The army chief said the training was organised for the senior officers to effectively deal with the country’s security challenges.

He assured Nigerians that the country would surmount her security challenges based on the renewed determination of the army and other security agencies in the country.

“Upon assumption of office as the 21st COAS, conscious of the growing threats in the national security, I identified the compelling needs to urgently reposition the Nigerian army to effectively conduct the operation to defeat threats and curtail security challenges facing the country,” he said.

“I articulated my mission to have a Nigerian Army that is professionally repositioned to defeat all threats in a joint environment, in line with my vision hinged on eight leadership goals.

“I want you to understand that our dear nation is facing formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors and security threats that are unstructured, with the impact felt on the land, sea, and cyber domain.

“We must continue to device multi-faceted approach and multi-disciplinary dimensions to defeat them.

“Training like this seminar creates fora for senior commanders of Nigerian army to frankly share experiences, identify gaps in our operations and gain experiences.”

He added that he had set mechanisms in motion “to invigorate, effectively plan and conduct operations and, as well, draw lessons from ongoing operations and partner with relevant stakeholders” to achieve the desired result.

He urged the senior officers to key into his mission and rededicate themselves to drive the process toward the attainment of the desired goals and objectives.

