EFCC Grills Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed, over Alleged N9bn Fraud

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, was yesterday grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of N9 billion fraud.

A source said the former governor was being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

Ahmed was said to have arrived at the EFCC headquarters at about 10 am in response to the invitation extended to him by the agency.

A source said: “For the past seven hours, he has been in the interrogation room, writing statements.”

Though details of the case were still sketchy as at press time, the source stated that his arrest followed the alleged diversion of funds to the tune of about N9billion from the coffers of Kwara State Government during his tenure as governor of Kwara State between 2011 and 2019 and his time as commissioner for finance under the administration of former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the former governor responded to the commission’s invitation but declined further comments.

Ahmed was still being quizzed at the time of filing this report.

