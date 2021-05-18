Buhari Confirms Abubakar Fikpo As NDE DG

Names Issa Aremu as NILS director

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The President also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.

