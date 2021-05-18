Bolt Launches Car-sharing Service

Bolt has launched its car-sharing service tagged: ‘Bolt Drive.’ The new service allows customers to rent a car for short periods of time using the Bolt app.

Bolt will invest €20 million in launching Bolt Drive in Europe this year, starting with a pilot in its home market, Estonia.

Bolt is the first mobility platform in Europe to offer car-sharing, ride-hailing and micromobility with scooters and electric bikes in one app. By enabling customers to quickly and conveniently rent a car at the tap of a button, Bolt allows them to be less dependent on personal cars and encourages the use of alternative modes of transport for short-distance trips.

CEO at Bolt, Markus Villig, said: “Personal cars are the primary cause of problems in urban transport. They are responsible for traffic, environmental emissions and taking up city space. Bolt’s mission is to help people give up their personal cars by providing a better alternative.

“For people to switch from ownership to on-demand transport, we need to offer a more convenient, affordable and environmentally sustainable option for every distance. We are already doing this for short and medium distance trips.

“Bolt Drive now covers the rest of the use cases, whether it’s a trip to a shopping mall or a weekend getaway. Our customers will have access to a car at any time, from the same app they already use for scooters, e-bikes and ride-hailing.”

Bolt Drive is a free-floating car-sharing service, allowing customers to see the vehicles nearest to them on a map and book a car using the Bolt app.

