APC South-west Leaders to Discuss Secession Agitations on Sunday

Former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has summoned a meeting of leaders of the South-west from the party to discuss the rising agitations for secession in the geopolitical zone and other regions.

The meeting is billed for Sunday in Lagos.

Those expected to attend the meeting are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu.

Others invited to the meeting include: Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum; the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) and former Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Musiliu Smith; a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd); and former APC South-West Vice Chairman, Mr. Pius Akinyelure.

The invite read in part, “Notice of Meeting: A lot has happened in our country since the last time we met, I hereby formally invite you for a meeting on the state of the nation as follows: Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021. Time: 2pm. Venue: Lagos House, Marina. Lagos. Subject: Review of State of Nation.

“Attendees: Chief Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd.), Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Kayode Fayemi, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Former IGP, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.”

The details of the meeting were not disclosed.

However, a source said they would address rising agitations for secession.

The zone has also been championing the demand for fiscal federalism and restructuring.

The South-west is also a major contender for the presidency in 2023.

Agitators under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United had on Saturday stormed Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, to demand secession from Nigeria.

