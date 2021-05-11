Sovereign Trust to Hold AGM

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has disclosed that following approval given to its 2020 annual report and account by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the NGX Regulation Limited, it has scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting Thursday, May 27,2021, in Lagos.

Sovereign Trust Insurance spokesperson and Brands and Communications Manager, Mr. Segun Bankole, however said in line with the federal government and Lagos State directives on restriction of gatherings of large number in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the shareholders would participate at this year’s meeting online via link on the company’s website, with the exception of the approved Proxies of the shareholders.

He said the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has approved the company’s application to conduct the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by proxy.

Giving insight into the company’s performance in the 2020 business year, Segun said, “the company, no doubt showed great resilience amidst the various challenges that characterised the operating environment in the year 2020.”

“There is every reason to be appreciative to all our shareholders and policyholders who have shown great level of commitment and patronage to the company since inception 26 years ago.

“The company ended the 2020 financial year on a promising note despite the harsh operating environment caused by the novel coronavirus disease, (COVID-19), and the attendant economic and social challenges that characterised the entire world within the year under review,” Segun said.

