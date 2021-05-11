FCTA Bans Eid Prayer at National Prayer Ground

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned Muslim worshippers from converging at the National Prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway (Airport Road) for the end of Ramadan fasting Eid prayers.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting that took place between the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Imam Tajudeen M.B Adigun, to discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, all worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighbourhood Juma’at mosques.

The minister said the decision was taken to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19 as is being witnessed in some countries across the world.

The meeting consequently ratified the presentations made by officials of the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA and the new guidelines for the Phase Four Restriction on Movement issued on Monday by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Also, it was resolved that the indoor worships are to be limited to less than 50 per cent of installed capacity while religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship.

All non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed.

In addition, all other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as all public parks, recreation and entertainment centres are to be closed.

Adigun, who spoke on behalf of the League of Imams, said they were convinced by the position of experts and urged the Muslim Ummah to also respect this stand of the FCT Administration by observing the Eid prayers within their localities.

“In Islam, you listen to experts, those who are specialists and those who have actually discussed with us are experts in the field of medical sciences. In Islam, you also abide with the commands of leadership,” Adigun said.

