Attempt to Burgle President’s Chief of Staff’s Residence Foiled

By Deji Elumoye

Security agents yesterday foiled an attempt by suspected armed men to invade the residence of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari within the precincts of Aso Rock in Abuja, yesterday morning.

This is just as the CoS said the attempt to burgle his residence was nothing to worry about, describing it as foolish.

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the residence of the CoS, whose house is on the street next to the Presidential Villa, as early as 3 am but they were said to have been repelled by security men on duty.

It was not immediately clear whether or not valuable documents were carted away by the intruders before being chased away by security agents.

Although Gambari was given an official residence at the highly fortified Defence House in Abuja, he has not been living there since his appointment last year.

He was said to have preferred to live around Aso Rock and be close to his principal, the President.

Attempts to speak with the CoS on the issue did not materialise as he neither picked calls nor respond to text messages as at press time yesterday night.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, when also contacted on the issue, however, confirmed that there was actually an attempt to burgle Gambari’s official quarters.

His words: “The Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00 am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Prof. Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident”

