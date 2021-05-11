Attempt to Burgle Buhari’s CoS’ Residence Foiled

It’s nothing to worry about, says Gambari

By Deji Elumoye

Attempt by suspected armed men to invade the residence of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, within the precincts of Aso Rock in Abuja on Monday morning, has been thwarted by eagle-eyed security men.

This is just as the CoS said the attempt to burgle his residence was nothing to worry about.

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the residence of the CoS, whose house is on a street next to the Presidential Villa, as early as 3am but they were said to have rebuffed by security men on duty.

It was not immediately clear whether or not valuable documents were carted away by the intruders before being chased away by security goons.

Although Prof Gambari was given an official residence at the highly fortified Defence House in Abuja, but he has not been living there since his appointment last year, preferring instead to live around Aso Rock and be close to his principal, the President.

Attempts to speak with the CoS on the issue did not materialise as he neither pick calls nor respond to text messages as at press time Monday night.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, when also contacted on the issue, however, confirmed that there was actually an attempt to burgle Gambari’s official quarters.

His words: “The Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Prof Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident”.

