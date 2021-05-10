Impact on Humanity through Philanthropy and Service

With a remarkable milestone since it was Chartered in 1961 in Nigeria, the Rotary Club of Lagos has undoubtedly made enviable impact on the communities in Lagos and Ogun States

Rebecca Ejifoma, who spoke with the club President, Rotarian Dare Adeyeri, writes that as they gear to mark its Diamond Jubilee on May 30, philanthropy and acts of service would continue to be the ethos on which they operate

Rotary is a perfect description of philanthropy and service to humanity. It is a leading non-governmental organisation that has distinguished itself in Nigeria and the world.

Chartered in 1961, the Rotary Club of Lagos currently has over 100 members. The first meeting of the new Club took place in May 30 1961 with Chief S.L Edu as its Charter President. Other charter members included distinguished Nigerians such as Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, Sir Mobolaji Mark Anthony, C.P Leventis, Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Ambassador Joseph Palmer the very first United States Ambassador to Nigeria, among others.

With such illustrious names, there is no doubt that the story of the Rotary Club of Lagos is synonymous with the history of Nigeria.

Giving more hints during this interactive session with newsmen at the Micasa Haven in Lekki Lagos, the President of the Rotary Club of Lagos and Captain of all the Rotary Presidents in District 9110 (Lagos and Ogun States), Rotarian Dare Adeyeri, expressed positively how far the club has come.

“I was not around when the Rotary Club of Lagos was founded. A couple of years later, I came along. From what I have gathered, the Rotary Club of Lagos is the pre-eminent Rotary Club of Nigeria. It has always attracted men and women who have paved the way for others in their professions in business and in community,” he reminisced.

In an unbroken history of 60 years, Adeyeri gushed about how the club is not just parading prominent men and women in the society, but that it has carried out projects which have significantly impacted lives in urban and rural areas of our communities in Lagos and Ogun States.

He further listed seven areas that have benefitted from its philanthropic gestures. He said these are areas where they perceived a need, with underprivileged or disadvantaged people. “Especially at these times where we all need to come together and support the efforts at all levels of our country in fighting diseases.”

According to the president, “Now that we have COVID-19, Rotary is doing its best. It has done that in the past 60 years providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene.”

Recalling some of their projects, Adeyeri said in 2016, they provided water to Lafiaji Junior and Senior High schools; provided potable water for the Sandgrouse Market; creating major water project in Coker Town in Ogun State which it just finished drilling.

Some of its recent projects included the provision of water, street lights like solar lamp to each home in the entire Itamarun Community in Lekki. “We provided millions of naira in micro credit interest free loans repayable and renewable every six months.

Basic Amenities

“At Itamarun, we gave the community health kits because, just last year, we found that out of 10 births, seven children died and are thrown into the Atlantic”, according to the Matron.

Supporting Education

Among its achievements, Adeyeri talked about the club’s support for four schools: Kuramo Junior High School; Victoria Island Junior High School; Lafiaji Junior and Senior High schools “where we are building a laboratory – a science technology and mathematics laboratories.

“We donated books to Igbobi College, planted 30 trees as part of our tree planting campaign and sponsored three of their students to the District Interact Conference this year.”

Boosting Economy

More so, the Rotary Club of Lagos is enthusiastic about growing local economy, helping people who would not ordinarily be able to attract loans from banks to be able to do that in three markets.

He explained: “We have a portfolio of N5.2 million used for interest-free micro loans. Over 30 beneficiaries in Itamarun Community; over 28 in Sandgrouse market, and over 20 in Oke Arin market under the community and economic development programme. We bought a palm kernel crusher in Itamarun market to assist their trade.”

Championing the Environment

Indeed, the club passionately champions programmes that are healthy for the environment worldwide. “We are saying that the environment is changing as a result of human activities. Business schools and researchers are telling us that we are consuming 50 per cent more than what the earth can produce.

“That means we are consuming 150 per cent of what we are producing. This means we are beginning to eat the food that belongs to our future generations and that is causing a lot of pressure on the earth.”

Adeyeri soon bemoaned the effect of climate change. “It is because of the way we use energy. We see the effect of dessert encroachment, therefore, we have to be serious about our environment.”

Now for the president, if 150 per cent is consumed today, 300 per cent would be consumed tomorrow. “So, even before we die, we are already beginning to shut our own lifestyle; hence, this area of focus in supporting our environment”.

Tree Planting

Rotary club of Lagos is synonymous for tree planting and protecting the environment. Today, it has planted trees at Lekki Conservation Centre, with Bowen College in line with this vision. Adeyeri adds, “We are also involved in projects that clean our environment and make people’s lives better.”

To achieve this, he admitted that the Rotary Club of Lagos acquired some acres of land to build a primary school for the Itamarun community. “We are working with the Lagos State government to make that a reality.”

International Outreach

While counting its numerous strides, Adeyeri enthused that in 60 years, the Rotary Club of Lagos has done a lot to alleviate poverty, make life easier for a lot of people both at home and abroad.

Last year, Rotary took a tour to Ghana, made donations to motherless babies homes, and gave financial assistance to support them. It also partnered a Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga in Rwanda during an Exchange programme.

“We also partnered a Rotary Club in Germany. We are partners in the water project all over the world,” he stated.

Creating Impact

Speaking of his emergence as the president on July 1 last year, Adeyeri announced that his tenure will end on June 30, 2021.

“Babawale Agbeyangi, a financial services advisor, will take over from me as President of the Club on July 1 this year and I know he can’t wait to start,” he chuckled.

The president emphasised on the need to create an impact on lives as Rotarians. “I’m happy to say that as president at the end of this month, we would have done 38 projects this Rotary year. I don’t think in the history of the Rotary of Lagos we have done this much number in a year,” he said.

60th Anniversary in View

The drums will soon be rolled out to celebrate the Rotary Club of Lagos at 60. The event will hold at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos on May 30. Adeyeri confirmed that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would grace the occasion as the special guest of honour.

We expect 200 guests at the gala nite, while others from around the world will connect virtually. “This is like a celebration of Rotary in Nigeria. This may be the only anniversary celebrated in Nigeria this year and therefore becomes a celebration of Rotary in Nigeria.

A large number of Rotary clubs around the world will witness this grand celebration. “Already, we have received solidarity and messages of goodwill from Rotary Clubs all over the world, including from Rotary International President, Holger Knaack; past Rotary International President, Jon B. Majiyagbe; and District Governor Bola Oyebade, amongst others”, he added.

