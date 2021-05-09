Shina Peller: Characterised By His Ideas

Forty-five this Friday, House of Representatives member from Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, not only represents the age of his ideas, his vision for the future says even more. Olawale Olaleye writes

Hon. Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives for Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State, does not cut the image of your regular lawmaker. Although a bunch of the typical Nigerian lawmakers are no less jokers, Peller’s free-spirit and irrepressible youthfulness stand him out at every contact.

Constantly bursting with ideas – progressives ideas – you can’t but admire his energy too, which is proportionate and firing those ideas. Largely typified by his choices, these choices, interestingly, are his distinguishing difference from the lot, which is why he is none other than Shina Peller.

Since his election in 2019, Peller has made a personal pledge to go into politics to make a difference and this has been evident from day one. Challenged by the inability of the political class to deliver good governance and change the fortunes of their people, he is yet to see why that has remained a rocket science.

Otherwise a socialite by disposition and upbringing, how Peller has switched from that which he was hitherto known to a promising political leader is worthy of study. Even more, the speed at which he gets things done, including the rate he’s been churning out ideas – the type that could put effect to his much desired change – are curious.

Ordinarily, his 45th birthday would have been a talk of the town if he were to relive his old self. But times have changed hence the intellectual slant to his new life would not support a jamboree. It was no surprise, therefore, that he chose to focus on the ills of the society, using the occasion of his birthday as a solution-finding exploration.

With a symposium themed: “National Security and Peace: Roles of Government, Citizens and Institutions”, billed to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, the political capital of the Southwest, the event promises to gather everyone, who matters in the society – from the political class to the private sector, the traditional institution and the media – to put heads together and mull the options before the country.

This, however, isn’t the first time Peller is either setting up a discussion on the state of the nation or instigating a conversation on the future that everyone looks forward to. It’s a constant engagement until the answers to the national discontent are found.

Besides, to effectively galvanise the possibility of a desired future, he has also set up a group called, “The Lead Generation Initiative”, an idea that is replicated in different parts of the country and designed to coordinate the youth for the change they collectively seek, by properly channeling their creativity, energy and aspirations for the needs of the society.

This is beside his many interventions for the good of his people through various empowerment initiatives like health intervention programme that is taking place today at the Government Technical College, Oluyole, Iseyin, Oyo State, where he plans to present ambulances and medical equipment to health centres in his constituency; conduct free eye tests for several of his people and provide them with recommended glasses.

An upwardly mobile young man, Peller has been traveling around the world to build contacts and give sound footing to his ideas of the Nigerian dream. He does not let any opportunity go to waste and he is quick to identifying them once they come his way.

Disturbing as things appear today, Peller’s optimism is remarkable. This is not because he is banking on some magical wands to turn the tide around, but because his analysis of the situation does not present anything intractable or sheer hopelessness. He believes the problem is in the willpower to cause change to happen.

“If we approach 2023 with requisite optimism and make a good choice in leadership, everything we consider a problem today will be gone before we know it. I believe and I’m convinced that 2023 is the turning point for Nigeria”, he was quick to say at an informal gathering.

Today, it goes without saying that his transformation from the old Peller to the new one, whose love for country and the people, is second to none, explains the reasons for his development and progressive ideas. And the ideas too, have come to gradually redefine his place in the contraption called Nigeria especially, in his local Oyo State, where leadership is explicably absent.

Honestly speaking and without playing to the gallery, the political class does not seem to have a clue what’s on its hands with a Peller as an addition to the family. The ideas to cause change to happen is one, the capacity to mobilise and galvanise the change is a different kettle of fish. Yet, Peller has them all rolled up in him with an unusual energy and zeal.

This is why it suffices to say, as Peller sets a new target for himself and generation at 45, he just might be the hurdle in his own way. For as long as he continues to have a grip of himself, the future is his taking. He has made decisions and is resolute about them. But will he be able to stay the course even in the face of intimidation, harassment, betrayal and disappointment? This, in the long run, will justify, define and affirm the new Peller that the world can’t wait to see exhale.

But, for now, Peller has proven something right and without apologies: it is really not how far, but how well.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

