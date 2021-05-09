Boat Capsizes, Kills 11 in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Tragedy struck Saturday night when the boat in which some villagers were travelling capsized, leading to the death of 15 passengers at Tijana in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Some other passengers in the ill-fated boat are still missing as a result of the accident.

Most of the victims were said to be returning from the popular Zumba market. The incident occurred at about 6pm, according to reports by eyewitnesses.

The eyewitnesses claimed that the boat was overloaded, carrying no fewer than 60 passengers as against 30 that it was supposed to ferry.

Alhaji Ahmed Adamu, Head of the readers in the Zumba market, confirmed the incident blaming the accident on rainstorm.

Adamu said 17 people were rescued alive by local divers, adding that the search for other passengers who are presumed to have died continued.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, when contacted Saturday night confirmed the incident but promised to give details about the tragedy when Received.

