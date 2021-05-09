Bandits Kill Three in Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam

A retired army sergeant, Christopher Madaki, his wife and daughter-in-law have been killed by bandits following an attack on Golkofa community, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, his son, Clement Madaki, survived the attack with injuries inflicted by the attackers.

The retired soldier was said to be the scribe to the Ward Head of Golkofa before the unfortunate incident.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the killings took place on Saturday night when bandits invaded the community.

The commissioner also said a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia Local Government, following alleged killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

Aruwan said the killing in Golkofa was reported to the state government by the Kaduna State Police Command and the Defence Headquarters outfit “Operation Safe Haven”.

“According to the feedback, the assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

“The three were later confirmed dead, while his son Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

“The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife as Alice Musa”, the statement said.

According to Aruwan, “A breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

“The origin of the fisticuffs between the two is being investigated by security agencies. It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.

“Irate citizens mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.”

Aruwan said in another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Ngode Patrick Kambai in Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

He said: “Kambai, a commercial motorcycle rider, was reported by his father to have been missing since around 8:00am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person, while engaging his family and community.”

The commissioner said further that security agencies equally made some arrests of notorious bandits across the state, adding that citizens will be briefed as soon as the operatives conclude preliminary investigations.

He said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly.

“He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case.

“The governor is awaiting further briefs on the Kachia and Zangon Kataf LGAs incidences.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

