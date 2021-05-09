APM Terminals Greets Shonekan at 85

The Board and Management of APM Terminals Nigeria have felicitated with elder statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Shonekan, a former Board Chairman of APM Terminals Apapa, is 85 today the 9th of May.

The Country Manager of APM Terminals Nigeria, Klaus Laursen, in a statement issued by his office weekend, hailed Shonekan’s contribution to peace and stability in Nigeria, and to the economy of the country.

He described the elder statesman as an accomplished administrator, astute businessman and patriotic Nigerian.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan GCFR is an epitome of patriotism, professionalism, commitment and diligence. He is a rare breed and an embodiment of high-level achievements.

“On behalf of APM Terminals Nigeria, we thank him for his immense contribution to the economic development of Nigeria and to APM Terminals,” Mr. Laursen said.

He said APM Terminals would continue to appreciate Shonekan’s fatherly counsel. He prayed to God Almighty to grant him happiness and good health in the years ahead.

