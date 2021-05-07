GOVERNMENT AND THE NATION’S SECURITY

Every reasonable and discerning person in Nigeria knows that the country is sinking. Banditry, terrorism and tribalism have now become our subject matter and thus a threat to our corporate existence. As it is now, Nigeria is not normal. There is uproar in the North, South East, South South and South West, indeed it’s a tough time for the nation.

The rate at which insecurity is spreading is shocking. Boko Haram seems to have resurfaced now in Geidam; reports have it that the town has been taken over by the enemies. Mainok in Borno is not safe again. It’s very touching that residents of the affected areas have left all their hard-earned property behind as they were chased out.

Vulnerable women and children, especially the girls, are not spared. It’s sad to imagine what these innocent lives are facing. Where are you Mr. Governor? The outcry is worrisome. They said you were not there for them in Geidam.

From Boko Haram’s Maiduguri, Borno State, this unholy act of maiming and raiding villages has gone beyond the North East. From April 24th— 26th, 2021, 11 police men and custom officers were killed in Rivers State, 11 civilians were also killed in Geidam, Yobe, 30 soldiers and a commander were killed in Mainok, Borno. One Police DPO and eight officers were killed in Sakaba, Kebbi and five more soldiers in Rivers State. This is pathetic. Are these criminals really taking over this country? Is it that they’re more powerful and untraceable?

Bandits have sacked over 50 villages in Niger, according to Governor Bello. Imagine the trauma these villagers are going through. “When they came back the next time, they asked the women to cook food for them after which they still raped the women,” a local recounted. “For three weeks now there is no person living in Kuchi town and there is no food for the fleeing villagers. The armed men have entered very deep into the area and have overran several villages. They have occupied Kuchi where they now sleep as their homes,” he added. All these happening in a country led by a retired general.

Please, remember your primary responsibilities and do well to save our societies and fellow human beings, put a halt to this mess. Now, it’s not time for politics, forget politics and finish off these bandits. Remember the students whose future was cut short. The same bandits we failed to address killed them. Please do the needful and save our country from this mess.

Usman Abdullahi Koli Koli, Mass Communication Department, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi

