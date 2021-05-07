Emirates Skywards Launches Exclusive Offers

Emirates Skywards said it has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members move to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from April 1, until June, 30, for travel between April 1 and December 31, 2021.

To be eligible for the reward scheme, customers need to simply be existing Emirates Skywards members, or join as a new member before June 30, 2021. Members can now move up tiers faster, and unlock an extensive range of benefits and rewards. The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or flydubai during the offer period.

“For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member, and an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Gold tier member,” it explained in a statement.

Emirates Skywards said it offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each Tier offers members unique privileges and advantages, including lounge access, priority boarding, dedicated check-in counters, complimentary seat-selection, and much more.

“In addition to earning double Tier Miles, members will still be able to earn Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

“With more than 27 million members worldwide – Emirates Skywards continues to provide its members with rich value offerings, unmatched rewards and innovative offerings.

“Earlier this year, the loyalty programme was one if the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer members a generous extension on tier status until 2022,” it added.

