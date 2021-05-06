MainOne Expands Cloud Services to Drive Business Digital Transition

By Emma Okonji

MainOne, provider of connectivity solutions for businesses in West Africa, is responding to the increase in the adoption of cloud technology by connecting businesses across the region directly to public cloud service providers.

The company in a statement, said the MainOne Cloud Connect service would ensure direct secure and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centers or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

MainOne also has a partnership with Equinix-Telecity that grants the company direct access to other global providers such as Oracle and IBM thereby giving customers access to the services they need.

Deputy General Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience at MainOne, Ololade Shonubi, said: “With MainOne Cloud Connect, businesses have a cost-effective solution to scale up as cloud resource utilization increases while benefiting from an improved network experience than Internet-based connections. This connectivity solution is backed by MainOne’s private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps.”

She added, “Our Cloud Connect service enables businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions equipped with always-on, secure access to their cloud enabled applications. Businesses across the region are strategically positioned to use our world class connectivity platform coupled with technology from our global partners to support their digital transformation efforts.”

Customers have continued to commend MainOne for connecting businesses to the cloud. One of the company’s customers said: “MainOne Cloud Connect service allowed our team have direct access to Microsoft Azure services, which means we don’t have to leverage on the shared internet of the bank which was resulting in high bandwidth usage, unpredictable latency and impact on other services. The latency of the service is guaranteed, and the service performance is predictable”.

MainOne is a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms services and network solutions across West Africa. Since its launch in 2010, MainOne has been providing services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions in West Africa.

