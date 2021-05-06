Engineers Advise on Healthy Living

Given the nature of human body that is designed to be in a state of wellness, the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) have stressed the need for organisations to maintain healthy living at work place.

Guest Speaker, Mr. Tony Akinyemi, who spoke at the Safety and Health Lecture, in commemoration of the 2021 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, organised virtually by NIEEE recently, said Deficiency, Abuse, Toxicity/Toxemia, Injury, Infections, Sedentary Living and Stress (DATIISS), were the major causes of diseases in the human body.

Akinyemi spoke on the topic, ‘Understanding the Causes of Diseases in Humans.’

Akinyemi, a Nutritionist and Natural Health Advocate,said to prevent disease, one should avoid deficiencies, eat a balanced diet and that one should not abuse one’s body.

Chairman, Trans-Amadi chapter of NIEEE, said safe working conditions were basic human right and fundamental part of decent work.

Onyia, who spoke on the topic, Electrical Hazard and Safety Awareness, said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that over 2.3 million workers in the world die each year from work–related accidents and diseases, and that four per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product were lost due to accidents and poor working conditions.

National Chairman of NIEEE, Mr. Kings Adeyemi said since 2003, April 28 of every year was set aside as “World Day for Safety and Health at Work”. This, he said, was the initiative of ILO and UN and that “Safety First” is the slogan of Electrical Engineers, being the first thing they were thought and had since patterned their lives in that order.

Adeyemi said that many workers were exposed to many occupational hazards in the course of discharging their duties, and that COVID-19 pandemic further extended the scope of hazards beyond the workplace. He said the NIEEE was pleased to join the world in celebrating the important day just as he welcomed everyone to the lecture.

