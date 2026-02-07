Funke Akindele Named Brand Ambassador for MonieWorld

Vanessa Obioha

Funke Akindele, the award-winning Nollywood filmmaker and actress, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for MonieWorld, the remittance platform owned by Nigerian fintech company Moniepoint Inc.

The partnership aims to connect Nigerians living abroad with fast, secure, and affordable financial services. MonieWorld allows users, particularly in the UK, to send money home, support families, and manage cross-border finances.

“Progress doesn’t start until it moves with ambition, with people, and with purpose,” said Ravi Jakhodia, Chief Executive Officer, MonieWorld. “Akindele embodies this principle. Her career reflects the same values we’ve built MonieWorld on: consistency, credibility and an unwavering connection to the communities that shaped her journey.”

MonieWorld, launched in April 2025, has quickly gained attention for its speed and reliability. Moniepoint, its parent company, has handled billions of naira in transactions across individual, small business, and enterprise clients, establishing itself as one of Nigeria’s leading financial service providers.

Akindele’s career spans more than two decades and includes multiple records in the Nigerian film industry. She is the most decorated individual in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) history, with 10 wins. Her 2025 film ‘Behind the Scenes’ became the first Nollywood title to surpass ₦2 billion at the West African box office, while also breaking records in the UK and Ireland. With cumulative career earnings now exceeding ₦4.7 billion, Akindele has been recognised by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the ‘Most Influential Women in International Film,’ cementing her status as the undisputed ‘Queen of the Box Office.’

Commenting on the partnership, Akindele said: “I am excited to join the MonieWorld family. I’ve always believed in growth that is rooted in hard work and reliability. MonieWorld reflects those same values by making sure that distance isn’t a barrier to progress.”

Dolapo Omotoso, Head of Growth at MonieWorld, noted that the platform aims to support Nigerians building lives far from home, whether in paying school fees, covering medical expenses, or supporting everyday living.