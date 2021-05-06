Buhari Mourns Adeboye’s Son

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The president, in a release on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also sympathised with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, and urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

He, therefore, prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.

