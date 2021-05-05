Senate Committee Gives CCT Chairman Two Weeks to Respond to Assault Allegation

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, yesterday, gave the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar, two weeks to respond to a petition levelled against him over alleged assault of one Mr. Clement Sagwak, a security guard.

Sagwak had petitioned the Senate, alleging that he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was wrongly parked at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.

He said the CCT boss slapped him severally and forced him to kneel down while undergoing his lawful activities.

The CCT chairman, however, claimed that the video in circulation did not reveal the true situation of what happened.

He argued that the video captured only an aspect of the incident and left out the part where he was molested.

Umar, who appeared before the Senate Committee yesterday, asked the panel to give him one week to study the petition, which he said was just served on him.

This, he said, was to enable him respond appropriately.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, asked the CCT chairman to reappear before the panel in two weeks’ time.

He said even though the Senate would proceed on a two- weeks break on Thursday, the Committee was prepared to reconvene during the break to hear Umar.

