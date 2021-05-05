Parents of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest at N’Assembly

House wades into abduction of students

By Udora Orizu

Parents of abducted College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in Abuja, demanding the safe return of their children, as well as an end to insecurity in the country.

This is coming as the House of Representatives yesterday pledged to liaise with relevant authorities to secure the release of the adducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

The aggrieved parents and the institution’s Students Union Government, were joined by some activists including Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, who earlier gathered at the Unity Fountain from where the protesters marched to the National Assembly complex.

However, the security agents manning the main entrance of the National Assembly denied them entrance, and they receded back to unity fountain.

The protesters, chanted songs of solidarity and displayed placards demanding prompt rescue of the students accused the state and federal governments of negligence in securing the release of the students.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila directed the Chairmen of House Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air force to step out and address the aggrieved parents.

Returning an hour later, the Chairman House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson was asked by the Speaker to brief the House on what happened.

Responding, Benson said upon getting to the gate of National Assembly, the protesters had left and they proceeded to unity fountain to meet them.

Getting there, he said the aggrieved parents looked oppressed, suppressed and dejected.

Benson said, ‘’They feel they’ve been abandoned and have not eaten since two days. They don’t have any hope; the only hope they have is on the parliament. They sent us back to you to plead with you that their plight on their missing kids be addressed. They also requested that we speak on behalf of the kids that were kidnapped at the Greenfield University.’’

Gbajabiamila while expressing sadness said their grievances would be referred to the newly set up adhoc committee on security to proffer solutions.

