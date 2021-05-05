Linkage Assurance Unveils New Brand Identity Ebere Nwoji

Linkage Assurance Plc has unveiled a new identity.

The company said the move was part of its effort to meet the ever-changing demands of the market place.

The change in the company’s logo embodies new blue, red and orange colours.

It explained that the inspiration behind the transformation was to reflect the new core values of the company and to restate the qualities of trust, innovation, excellence, sincerity, and reliability that the company is recognised for.

Commenting on the new brand identity, the Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance, Mr. Daniel Braie, stated that the new logo and the recapitalisation efforts of the company presents its aspiration as, “Bigger, Bolder and Better,” to offer exceptional insurance protection to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

“Even though our logo is changing, what is not changing is our purpose and dedication to delivering on our promises to our stakeholders.

“To us here at Linkage Assurance, this goes beyond a logo change. Our new identity is one of many parts of our transformation process and it helps to strengthen our purpose.

“It is a reflection of where we are heading, through our commitment to protect our policyholders, reinforce our legacy of trust while also capturing the spirit of the dynamic future we see ahead of us,” Braie said.

According to him, the new logo with its crisp, clean feel, captures Linkage’s dynamism and excellence whilst bringing a sense of rejuvenation and growth in the company.

