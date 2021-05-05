House Urges Navy, NIMASA to Curb Illegal Fishing by Foreign Vessel on Nigeria Waters

By Adedayo Akinwale

The House of Representatives has called on the Ministry of Agriculture, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to put measures in place to curb illegal fishing by foreign vessels on Nigeria’s waters.

It also called on the federal government to prevail on the Gulf of Guinea Commission to urgently introduce a legally binding framework to check excessive fishing or overfishing in the region.

The House also urged the federal government to review its licensing policy that tends to favour foreign trawlers at the expense of their local counterparts and encourage indigenous investments into the sector.

The resolutions of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Patrick Ifon.

Moving the motion, Ifon said Nigeria as a nation with large coastal area is rich in marine species, yet over half of the fish being consumed are imported from China and The Netherlands, thus placing Nigeria’s production of fish at 759.828 metric tonnes annually, according to the report of the World Fish Centre in 2017.

He added that Nigeria is the fourth largest importer of fish in the world with about 2 million metric tonnes per annum for an estimated population of over 200 million people.

The lawmaker expressed worry that Nigeria loses a whopping sum of $70 million annually to Chinese and other European trawlers due to illegal fishing activities in the nation’s waters as observed by the Nigerian Navy in 2017.

Ifon lamented that despite Nigeria non-fishing agreement and arrangements with distant nations such as China and the European Union, illegal fishing on Nigeria’s waters persists due to bilateral agreements with nearby Sao Tome and Principe.

The lawmaker also expressed worry by the Overseas Development Institute’s Report of 2018 that illegal fishing boats from China, The Netherlands and Spain operating in the country’s territorial waters commonly transfer catches from their trawlers into container and cargo vessels on the high seas, thereby flouting quota regulations.

Ifon bemoaned that the Gulf of Guinea Commission, which was established in 2001 to check issues bordering on fisheries beyond 20 nautical miles of each member nation, was yet to come up with a legally binding framework to tackle illegal fishing.

He pointed out that illegal and unregulated fishing in Nigeria’s waters undermines the economy, poses a security threat to the nation’s territorial waters, degrades the coastal communities and renders artisan fishermen redundant.

The House resolved that: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) should put measures in place to curb illegal fishing activities on Nigeria’s waters; and

“Further urge the federal government to prevail on the Gulf of Guinea Commission to urgently introduce a legally binding framework to check excessive fishing or overfishing in the Region.”

The House also mandated the Committee on Agricultural Production and Services to investigate the matter and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

