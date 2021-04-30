Only 18 States Domesticated Fiscal Responsibility Law, Says Commission

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr. Victor Muruako, yesterday told the governors of the 36 states that only 18 states have fully domesticated the Fiscal Responsibility Act

He disclosed this when he visited the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja to discuss potential opportunities for collaboration towards promoting fiscal responsibility at the sub-national level.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Media, NGF, Mr. Abdullraque Barkindo, Muruako said that it was imperative to encourage states to adopt the fiscal responsibility law.

The chairman of the commission said that at the moment only 18 states had been able to domesticate the fiscal responsibility law in their domains.

He argued that the way to start is to take things on a regional basis before encouraging other states to key in.

“For now, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission says that the way they have been engaging with states is by providing technical assistance,” he said.

The chairman of the commission said moving forward, they could nominate two or three persons to work with the NGF’s office.

“For us as a nation, fiscal responsibility is very important and must be keyed into by all states,” he said.

However, the chairman maintained that through potential collaboration with NGF, they could join to take the study of fiscal responsibility to the grassroots.

In his response, the Director-General of the NGF, Mr. Asishana Okauru said there was a clear nexus between the mandate of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and that of NGF

